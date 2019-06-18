Patna: With no let-up in the death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, Union Health Minister has instructed for setting up of a 100-bed paediatric ICU at Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur by the state government.

In the adjoining districts, 10 bed paediatric ICUs will be set up with support from Centre, so that such cases can be given exclusive treatment and there isn’t an extra load on the facilities at SKMCH, reported ANI. The toll has risen to 126 in Muzaffarpur.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to visit Muzaffarpur today to take stock of the condition.

Earlier on Monday, six more children lost their lives in Muzaffarpur, taking the toll due to 126. According to a release issued by the district administration, 18 deaths were reported from Kejriwal hospital in the district and 85 from Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH).

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent notices to the Union Health Ministry and Bihar government. “The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about the rising number of deaths of children due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar in the past few days,” an official said.

The commission has issued notices to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Chief Secretary of Bihar, seeking a detailed report, including on the status of implementation of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Japanese Encephalitis Virus/Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (NPPCJA) and other steps taken to deal with the painful situation, the NHRC said in a statement.