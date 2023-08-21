Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Encounter Between Security Forces And Militants Underway In Jammu And Kashmir’s Pulwama

Encounter Between Security Forces And Militants Underway In Jammu And Kashmir’s Pulwama

The encounter broke out on Sunday night and continued till Monday morning after the militants opened fire on the security forces in the Larrow Parigam area of Pulwama.

Updated: August 21, 2023 8:41 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Pulwama encounter, pulwama, jammu kashmir
An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: An encounter was underway between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. The encounter broke out on Sunday night between the two parties after the militants opened fire on the security forces in the Larrow- Parigam area of Pulwama.

Also Read:

Trending Now


Kashmir Zone Police further said that police and security forces are on duty. “An encounter is underway in the Larrow- Parigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job,” it said.

However, there were no reports of any casualty on either side. Earlier, in the day, the Kashmir Zone police said, “An encounter has started in the Larrow- Parigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.