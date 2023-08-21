Home

Encounter Between Security Forces And Militants Underway In Jammu And Kashmir’s Pulwama

The encounter broke out on Sunday night and continued till Monday morning after the militants opened fire on the security forces in the Larrow Parigam area of Pulwama.

An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: An encounter was underway between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. The encounter broke out on Sunday night between the two parties after the militants opened fire on the security forces in the Larrow- Parigam area of Pulwama.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in the Larrow- Parigam area of Pulwama. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) https://t.co/4IPMlUGN49 pic.twitter.com/5VoyQLpCWN — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

Kashmir Zone Police further said that police and security forces are on duty. “An encounter is underway in the Larrow- Parigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job,” it said.

However, there were no reports of any casualty on either side. Earlier, in the day, the Kashmir Zone police said, “An encounter has started in the Larrow- Parigam area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said.

