New Delhi: An encounter has broken out in the Tulran area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir between terrorists and security forces. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has informed that the operations are on.

In a tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police, said, "#Encounter has started at Tulran, Imamsahab area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"

A joint team of Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched the massive cordon and search operation following credible inputs on the presence of the terrorists in the area.

Earlier in the day, another operation was launched at a village close in Poonch district to eliminate terrorists who had infiltrated from across the Line of Control or LoC. An army officer and four soldiers were killed in action. This operation is also going on.