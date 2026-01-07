Home

Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Kathua, 3 Pak-linked Jaish terrorists likely hiding; key updates

The encounter started at Kahog village of Billawar this evening when security forces launched a search operation following information about presence of two to three terrorists.

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter- File image for representative purpose

Kathua: In a breaking development, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per a report carried by PTI news agency, three terrorists associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed are likely hiding and are currently engaged with the security forces. Here are all the details you need to know about the encounter between security forces and the suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Kathua.

Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists suspected hiding

As per the report, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area after receiving specific inputs about terrorists hiding there. Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists are believed to be involved, and an encounter is underway after they opened fire on security personnel.

“SOG Kathua has engaged terrorists in the forest of Kamadh Nullah, Kathua,” Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs high-level security review meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing a high-level security review meeting on J&;K in New Delhi on January 8. As per a report by IANS agency, the elimination of terrorists in the higher reaches of J&;K and zero infiltration on the line of control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) are being especially discussed during tomorrow’s review meeting, in addition to other security-related issues.

According to a report carried by the news agency, at around 4 pm, one terrorist was sighted by locals at Kamad Nallah under the Billawar police station area. It could be the same terrorist who was spotted this morning at Dhannu Parole, the sources said. The officials said reinforcements have been rushed to the village to neutralize the terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies)

