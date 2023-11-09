Home

News

Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces In J&K’s Shopian

Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces In J&K’s Shopian

Jammu And Kashmir: It has been reported by the army and police that an encounter between them and the terrorists has broken out. More updates on this are awaited..

Encounter Begins In Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir is a highly volatile and conflicted area where multiple times in the past, terrorist activities have been reported and several encounters have also happened between the terrorists and the police forces and/or army. In a latest news update, it has been reported by the officials of the state that an encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at the Kathohalan area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. “Encounter has started in Kathohalan area of Shopian. Police and Army are on the job,” the police said.

Trending Now

Encounter Breaks Out In J&K’s Shopian

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in that area. After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces. There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

You may like to read

(This is a developing story, more updates are awaited)

(Inputs from IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.