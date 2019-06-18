Anantnag: Exchange of fire was underway between security forces and terrorists here on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported so far as the operation is still underway. Some reports have suggested that three terrorists are trapped inside.

Jammu and Kashmir: Exchange of fire underway between security forces & terrorists in Anantnag. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/OjcRvbMNR5 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Only yesterday, in two separate incidents in South Kashmir, an Army Major was martyred in a gunbattle in Anantnag district and at least six soldiers and two civilians were injured in a car bomb explosion that targeted a military vehicle in Pulwama.

The officer killed in the gunbattle was identified as Major Ketan Sharma of 19 Rashtriya Rifles. A militant, who is suspected to be a foreign national, was also killed in the exchange of fire during a joint security operation in Badoora village of Achabal. Two other Army officers were injured, J&K Police said.

In the evening, militants detonated explosives kept inside a car at Arihal village of Pulwama when a modified Army vehicle was passing by.

A leading daily had reported that Pakistan had shared intelligence inputs with India and the US regarding a possible attack by militants in Pulwama district using an improvised explosive device mounted on a vehicle.

Army called Monday’s Pulwama attack a “failed attempt” and said that a few soldiers were injured. “A failed attempt was made to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 RR with a vehicle-based IED while the Army patrol was moving,” Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia was quoted as saying. “(There are) a few minor injuries. The damage was minimised due to the alertness of the patrol party.”

Police said the Army vehicle was damaged in the blast. “Six Army jawans have sustained injuries in the terror incident and are stated to be stable. Two civilians also sustained injuries in the explosion,” J&K Police said in an official release.