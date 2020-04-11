New Delhi: On a day the Army retaliated massively to Pakistan Army’s continuous ceasefire violations, an encounter broke out last night between security forces and terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Also Read - Indian Army Avenges Death of 5 Soldiers; Destroys Terrorist Launch Pad, Targets Pakistani Ammunition Dump

The gunfight, which broke out in Nandimarg area of Damhal Hajnipora in Kulgam, continued till the early hours of Saturday morning. According to reports, between two-three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

However, in a tweet, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, “On a credible input, an operation was launched along with the Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) last night. Some exchange of fire took place immediately after laying cordon of the target houses. It seems that the militants ran away in the initial firing itself.”

“One PIKA LMG and material for making IED has been found from house of one Aslam. Now tracker dog is being used for tracking down the escaped militants,” the tweet further stated.

Earlier, the Army’s action against Pakistan came also came in retaliation to the martyrdom of five Para Special Forces commandoes, who lost their lives earlier this week while engaging in a hand-to-hand combat with, and killing five terrorists in Kupwara.