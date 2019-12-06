New Delhi: All the four accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with a team of Cyberabad police at NH-44 in the wee hours of Friday.

While some hailed the news and said that justice has been delivered, others felt that taking a matter into hands is not a solution and that a proper investigation should have been held under the provisions of law.

Karti P Chidambaram

“Rape is an heinous crime. It must be dealt with strictly under the provisions of law. While I hold no brief for the alleged perpetrators of this dastardly act, “encounter” killings are a blot to our system. While I understand the urge for instant justice, this is not the way.”

Nusrat Jahan

“Finally…Someone in the Judicial/ Legal system needs to take up the baton to deliver justice. Voices have been heard – The guilty do not exist. #JusticeDelivered #RestInPeaceDisha”

Maneka Gandhi

“Jo hua hai bohot bhayanak hua hai desh ke liye (Whatever happened is really dangerous to our country). You can’t take law in your hands, they(accused) would’ve been hanged by Court anyhow. If you’re going to shoot them before due process of law has been followed, then what’s the point of having courts, law & police?

“You cannot kill people because you want to. You cannot take law in your hands, they(accused) would have been hanged by Court anyhow.”

Arvind Kejriwal

“The rape cases that have come to light of late, people are in anger whether it is Unnao or Hyderabad, so people are expressing happiness over the encounter.

“It is also something to be worried about, the way people have lost their faith in the criminal justice system. Together all the governments will have to take action on how to strengthen criminal justice system.”

Shashi Tharoor

“We should not rush to condemn until details emerge.”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

“When a criminal tries to escape, police are left with no other option, it can be said that justice has been done.”

Jaya Bachchan

“Der aaye, durust aaye…der aaye, bohot der aaye..”

Mayawati

“Crimes against women are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh, but the state government is sleeping. Police here and also in Delhi should take inspiration from Hyderabad Police, but unfortunately, here criminals are treated as state guests, there is jungle raj in UP right now.”

Sanjay Nirupam

“I congratulate #hydrabadpolice to instil a sense of security in the women of our country. #HumanRights activists may not agree but a strong messages had to be put out.”