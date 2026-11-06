Encounter on banks of Ganges in Patna; 3 criminals killed in 40 rounds of firing, SHO shot

An encounter broke out between Sherpur police and criminals in the Maner police station area of ​​Patna. The Special Task Force (STF) and district police teams, who arrived on the banks of the Ganges after receiving information about the presence of criminals, were fired upon.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/encounter-on-banks-of-ganges-in-patna-3-criminals-killed-in-40-rounds-of-firing-sho-shot-8542658/ Copy

Encounter on banks of Ganges in Patna; 3 criminals killed in 40 rounds of firing, SHO shot (ANI pic)

An encounter broke out between police and criminals late Friday night in Sherpur, under the Maner police station in Patna, the capital of Bihar. The criminals opened fire on a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and district police, who had arrived on the banks of the Ganges River after receiving information about the presence of criminals. The Maner police station chief was shot in the hand. In retaliation, the police returned fire, killing three criminals.

The deceased have been identified as JP Yadav, Bablu Kumar, and Raja Sharma. According to the police, all three had a prior criminal history.

According to police information, the police and Special Task Force (STF) received information that more than half a dozen criminals had gathered on the banks of the Ganges River in Sherpur. They were planning to commit a major crime. Upon receiving the information, the Special Task Force (STF) and the Maner police station formed a joint team, cordoned off the area, and launched a raid.

Meanwhile, the criminals opened fire on the police team. The Maner police station chief was shot in the hand during the sudden exchange of fire. The police then took charge and retaliated. Firing continued for a long time from both sides.

#WATCH | Danapur, Bihar: An encounter took place between the police and criminals near the Ganga River in Sherpur, under the jurisdiction of Maner Police Station. During the exchange of fire, Maner SHO Rajnish Kumar sustained a bullet injury to his left hand. Two pistols, one country-made firearm and several empty cartridges were recovered from the spot. More details awaited — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026

More than 40 rounds of firing, three killed

Patna SSP Kartikeya K. Sharma said that during the encounter, more than 40 rounds were fired from both sides. Police fired 18 rounds and the criminals fired approximately 24 to 25 rounds. Three criminals were killed in the encounter.Two pistols, a country-made pistol, and bullets were recovered from the scene. Some criminals managed to escape under cover of darkness. Police are conducting raids to search for them.

All three accused also wanted in the Maner murder case

SSP Kartikeya K. Sharma stated that the three criminals killed in the encounter had prior criminal records. They were also implicated in the recent murder in Maner on Ashtami. All three were wanted in that case. They also had cases registered against them in other police stations, including Danapur and Shahpur.Following the incident, police vigilance has been increased in the area. Raids are being conducted at various locations to apprehend the absconding criminals. Senior police officers are investigating the scene and conducting further investigations.