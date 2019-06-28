Bijapur: An encounter between the security forces and the Naxals on Friday in Keshkutul area of Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, left two CRPF personnel and one civilian dead.

Also, an encounter broke out between the security forces and the Naxals in Rajnandgaon city. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, said reports.

CRPF IG GHP Raju later spoke about the Bijapur encounter and said, “It is a very unfortunate incident. I am here to examine this entire crime scene. Later, an analysis will be done and action will be taken accordingly.”

On the civilian death, Raju said, “It’s brutality on the part of Naxals to fire at a civilian vehicle, resulting in the death of one civilian and severe injury to another. These two families will be given adequate financial help.”

The motorcycle-borne patrolling team was heading towards Bhairamgarh from its camp in Keshkutul when it was ambushed by a group of armed Naxals and a gunfight ensued, said reports.

“Two CRPF personnel – assistant sub-inspector Madhu Patil and head constable Taju Oti – were killed. Another assistant sub-inspector, Madan Pal, was injured in the gunfight,” a daily quoted Bijapur SP Divyang Patel as saying.

Two minor girls travelling in a goods carrier were caught in the crossfire when their vehicle was passing by, he added.

One of them died, while the other was injured, he said. Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured were admitted to a hospital in Bhairamgarh, he said. During a search of the encounter spot, two IEDs were also recovered, he said.