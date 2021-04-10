Srinagar: Two encounters between security forces and terrorists broke out on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam and Anantnag areas. A joint operation of the Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces is currently underway. The encounters took place in the Hatipora area of Kulgam and Senthem in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - Three Terrorists Killed During Ongoing Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district

According to reports, at least two or three terrorists are trapped in Hatipora where heavy firing has reported between both sides. More details are awaited.

On Friday, seven militants, including terror outfit Ansar Ghazwatul Hind chief Imtiaz Ahmad Shah, were gunned down by security forces in two encounters in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu-Kashmir. "Five terrorists have been killed in a Shopian operation, while two others were killed in the encounter at Nowbugh in Tral area of Pulwama district," a police official said.

The Kashmir Zone Police had said efforts were being made to nab two militants hiding inside a mosque in Shopian after an overnight encounter and get them to surrender. “Brother of holed up terrorist & local Imam Sahab sent inside the mosque to persuade the terrorists to come out & surrender. Efforts are on to save the mosque,” they tweeted.

The J&K Police had tweeted about the Ansar Ghazwatul Hind chief trapped inside the mosque. “Chief of proscribed #terrorist outfit AGuH (JeM) trapped,” the tweet read.

The terrorists, officials said, also attempted to set ablaze a portion of the mosque in their attempt to flee.