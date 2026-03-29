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End of era for Bihar as CM Nitish Kumar may resign on Monday; new CM may be…
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to resign from the state legislative council on Monday.
Patna: In a historic development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to resign from the state legislative council on Monday, March 30.
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