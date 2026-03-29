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End of era for Bihar as CM Nitish Kumar may resign on Monday; new CM may be…

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to resign from the state legislative council on Monday.

Published date india.com Published: March 29, 2026 8:58 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
End of era for Bihar as CM Nitish Kumar may resign on Monday; new CM may be...
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Patna: In a historic development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to resign from the state legislative council on Monday, March 30.

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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