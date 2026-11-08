End of Maoist terror victory of right policies and strong political will: PM Narendra Modi

On March 31, the government declared India free from the menace of Naxalism, following the elimination of several senior leaders and cadres and the surrender of hundreds of others.

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the end of Maoist terror and Naxal menace was a victory of the country’s right policies and a strong political will. “Our government took decisions which dealt very big blows to the funding of Naxals and secessionists,” PM Modi said, while celebrating Diwali with security personnel at a CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district.

Decisions taken by the government destroyed fake currency nexus and choked the supply line of Naxals and secessionists, PM Modi said. “The fight against Maoist terror and Naxalism was not easy; there was a time when more than 230 districts in nearly 20 states were affected by Naxalism,” he said.

To move the country forward, the nation’s enemies must be crushed with unwavering determination and a well-planned strategy, PM Modi said. “The lack of political will that the country had faced was addressed in 2014, when you gave this Pradhan Sevak the opportunity to serve Mother India,” PM Modi said.

For the first time in 47 years, not a single CRPF jawan lost his life in the line of duty over the past year, he said. Bastar, long known as the epicentre of Left-Wing Extremism (Naxalism) in Chhattisgarh, has undergone a major transformation following aggressive counter-insurgency operations, massive surrenders, and development push.

Armed Maoists gone, but ‘dimagi Naxals’ instigating people against Constitution: PM Modi

Targeting political opponents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the threat of Naxalism has not ended even though armed Maoists have been eliminated, alleging that “dimagi Naxals” have infiltrated several organisations, including political parties, and are instigating people against the Constitution and democracy.

“We must identify and defeat such elements and secure the country,” Modi said, addressing security personnel while celebrating Diwali at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Karanpur in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district.

The central armed police forces and personnel of the Chhattisgarh Police have been deployed in Bastar. They were deeply involved in the anti-Naxal operations.

On March 31 this year, the government had announced that the country was free from the menace of Naxalism after the elimination of many leaders and cadres and the surrender of hundreds of others.

PM Modi said the elimination of Maoist terror was a victory of the country’s right policies and strong political will.

“Amid the successes, we must remember one more thing. Naxalites have been eliminated, but the threat is not over yet. Armed Naxalites have disappeared from the forests, but ‘dimagi Naxals’ (a reference to ideological supporters of Naxalites) have taken control of several organisations,” he said.

“Even today, they are instigating people against the country’s Constitution and democracy. They have infiltrated several political parties and different organisations. We must identify and defeat them and secure the country,” he added.