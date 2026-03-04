Home

End of Nitish Kumar era in Bihar? JDU veteran considers shift to Rajya Sabha | What we know so far

Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which holds two of the five seats, and is expected to retain these, is yet to announce its candidates amid the resignation speculations.

Nitish Kumar- File image

Patna: In a historic development in the politics of Bihar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to resign as the CM of the state, giving way to the first BJP CM of the state. Conforming the speculations, Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary confirmed that the Bihar CM was considering getting elected to Rajya Sabha, a move that could effectively bring the curtain down on the innings of the state’s longest-serving chief minister. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments in Bihar politics.

What Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said on Nitish Kumar’s resignation?

Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the state parliamentary affairs minister, said that “talks are on” and “a final decision” from Nitish Kumar, who has been ruling Bihar since 2005 and turned 75 last week, was awaited.

“Talks are on. Whatever decision has to be taken, it will be taken by the chief minister”, he said in the late evening.

Bihar Minister Chaudhary was approached with queries by a posse of journalists, on a day when the state was left abuzz with speculations that the JD(U) supremo was going to cede the seat of power to ally BJP, in exchange for the Deputy CM’s post for his son.

Details on nomination papers for five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar

Notably, the filing of nomination papers for five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar comes to a close on Thursday.

Details on BJP Rajya Sabha nominations

The BJP has announced its candidates for two Rajya Sabha seats, including national president Nitin Nabin, currently a state legislative assembly member. The party has also backed Upendra Kushwaha, head of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, for a second term.

Details on JD(U) Rajya Sabha nominations

The JD(U) is expected to retain its two seats, with speculation suggesting Deputy Chairman Harivansh Naryan Singh may be replaced, while Union minister Ram Nath Thakur could secure a third term. Party officials remain tight-lipped about the final decisions

Meanwhile, BJP sources here were tight-lipped on whether they were eyeing the top post in the event of Kumar vacating his chair, insisting that a decision on this scale could be taken only by their top leadership in Delhi.

Who are the top contenders for Bihar CM post?

Nonetheless, reports in a section of the media named Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai, both former state BJP presidents, as “strong contenders”.

