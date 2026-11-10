‘Endless wars must give way to end of war’: MEA reiterates PM Modi’s peace pitch on Russia-Ukraine conflict

India has shared key ideas with Russia and Ukraine to restore peace, focus on Black Sea shipping safety and address energy and grain export concerns, MEA confirmed.

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New Delhi: India has conveyed targeted ideas to both Russia and Ukraine to help restore peace in the region and secure commercial shipping routes across the Black Sea, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday. Reaffirming that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable ways forward, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a media briefing that New Delhi continues active engagement with Moscow and Kyiv, advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to address crucial global concerns around energy and grain exports.

India had been engaging with both Moscow and Kyiv: MEA

Addressing a biweekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had been engaging with both Moscow and Kyiv and had conveyed certain ideas to them in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to contribute towards peace.

“As you know that India has been emphasising that the way forward is to take the path of dialogue and diplomacy. And in recent months, our Prime Minister has expressed and articulated that endless wars must now give way to end of war,” Jaiswal said.

MEA mentions India’s proposals for safety of commercial shipping

He said India’s proposals included ensuring the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea region and addressing the immediate concerns of both countries regarding energy and grain exports, as well as exploring non-attack arrangements.

“Keeping with this idea of bringing peace to the region, India has engaged or has been engaged with both Russia and Ukraine, and we have conveyed certain ideas to them,” he said.

“These ideas include safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea region. It also includes addressing concerns, immediate concerns of both the countries in regard to energy and grain exports, as also non-attack arrangements,” Jaiswal added.

PM Modi’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Referring to PM Modi’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, Jaiswal said the two leaders shared perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts underway to restore peace, a report by IANS news agency said.

Following the conversation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, with the two leaders discussing ongoing diplomatic initiatives focused on the conflict, Jaiswal said.

On the issue of food corridors, he said India had exchanged ideas with both sides and remained in touch with Russia, Ukraine and other interested parties to contribute towards restoring peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)