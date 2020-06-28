New Delhi: India knows how to maintain friendships with the neighbouring countries but it can also rise to the occasion and give a befitting reply to the troublemakers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he was addressing his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat. Also Read - Mann Ki Baat: India Knows How to Maintain Friendship, But Can Retaliate as Well, PM on Galwan Clash | Highlights

“Our soldiers have given a befitting reply to those who tried to enter our territory. Despite the loss of their sons, the parents of our martyrs are ready to send their other sons to the forces. This is our strength,” PM Modi said in reference to the recent Ladakh stand-off between the Indian and the Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. Also Read - 'Mann ki Baat': PM Modi's 66th Episode of His Monthly Radio Talk Today, Tune in to All India Radio

“Shaheed Kundan Kumar’s father from Bihar said he would send his grandsons to join the armed forces as well; each of us needs to have the same resolve with which our jawans laid their life for the country,” the PM said. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Strikes Ladakh, Epicentre Near Kargil

Urging the countrymen to be ‘vocal for local, the PM said helping local traders is also a service to the country.

As the country is moving towards unlocking, the PM advised that one should be more cautious in this phase. “We need to be more alert during unlocking than lockdown. Wear masks and maintain social distancing. If you do not wear masks and do not maintain social distancing, then you might put other’s lives at risk as well. Take care of yourselves as well as others.” the PM said.

Asserting that 2020 will be a year of victory, the PM said, “These days, people are commonly talking about one thing- when will 2020 end. They feel it has been a year of many challenges. There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we have always overcome them. We will emerge stronger this time too.”