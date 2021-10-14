New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday urged all District Magistrates & counterpart District DCPs to enforce COVID guidelines at all identified places ahead of festivals. the order from the DDMA came as the festive season has started and there is a greater chance for a spike in covid cases with large gatherings.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s data as of 8 AM, India has registered a total case of 18,987 new cases of coronavirus cases taking the total infection to 3,40,20,730. The national recovery rate now has increased to 98.07 per cent.

While the new fatalities stand a 246, taking the overall death toll to 4,51,435. The active cases have reduced to 2,06,586 comprising 0.61 per cent of the total infections. According to the Ministry, the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.07 per cent.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday requesting him to permit Chhath Puja celebrations saying that the COVID situation is under control in the national capital. “For the last three months, the Covid-19 situation is under control in Delhi. I believe, that we should allow the festival of Chhath Puja to be conducted with Covid-19 protocols in place,” Kejriwal said in the letter.

The Delhi government on September 30, stated the Chhath puja celebration shall not be allowed in public places, public grounds, riverbanks, and temples citing the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital. An order issued by the DDMA also advised the public to celebrate Chhath puja at their homes. As per the DDMA, Durga Puja and Ramlila can be organised in Delhi this year under certain conditions, but the public event of Chhath Puja has been banned. “Nowhere in Delhi can Chhath Puja be organised in public in groups on the banks of a river or pond or in parks,” stated the DDMA.

(With Inputs From ANI)