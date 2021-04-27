New Delhi: After facing flak from the Madras High Court over its alleged failure to ensure appropriate COVID-19 behaviour during election campaigns, the Election Commission on Tuesday said enforcing provisions of law to fight the pandemic is the responsibility of state disaster management bodies. Also Read - EC Curtails Campaign Timing Up To 7 PM, Extends Silence Period As COVID Cases Soar In Bengal

The Madras High Court on Monday had blamed the Election Commission for the latest Covid surge and said that EC officials ought to be probably booked for murder for allowing huge political rallies during a pandemic. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Urges EC To Merge Remaining Phases of Bengal Polls Into One Amid COVID Cases Surge

“Your institution is singularly responsible for the situation today. No action is taken against political parties raking out rallies despite court orders,” Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said. “Your officials should be booked on murder charges probably.” He was sitting beside Justice Senthikumar Ramamoorthy. Also Read - No Plans To Club Remaining West Bengal Poll Phases into One, Says Election Commission

The bench was hearing a petition raising concerns over the lack of a plan to enforce covid protocols during counting on March 2. The petition related to counting in the Karur constituency where about 77 candidates are contesting the elections.