New Delhi: A day after US President Donald Trump said that he is ready and willing to mediate between China and India over the Ladakh standoff, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that Delhi and Beijing are engaged at a diplomatic level to resolve the issue peacefully.

Issuing a statement, the MEA said that the Indian troops are strictly following procedures laid out in bilateral pacts with China to resolve the issue.

The MEA said that it is engaged with China to resolve the border issue while reacting to US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between the two countries to settle the festering dispute.

“We are engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve it,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Talking about the standoff between Indian, Chinese troops in Ladakh, the MEA added that the Indian troops have taken very responsible approach towards border management.

“Our troops have taken a responsible approach and are following protocols. The two-sides have established a mechanism to resolve the situation peacefully through dialogue to maintain peace. We remain firm to maintain sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the MEA said.

At a time of tensed border standoff between India and China, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was ready, willing and able to mediate between the two countries over the raging issue.

“We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute,” Trump said in a tweet.

Prior to this, Trump had offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, a proposal rejected by New Delhi which maintains that there is no role for any third party in bilateral issues.

Trump’s unexpected offer came on a day when China took an apparently conciliatory tone by saying that the situation at the border with India is “overall stable and controllable.”

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said both China and India have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve the issues through dialogue and consultations.

On the other hand, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong in New Delhi said China and India should never let their differences shadow the overall bilateral ties and must enhance mutual trust.