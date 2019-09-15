New Delhi: Engineer’s Day 2019 | Today is Engineer’s Day. The Engineer’s Day is celebrated in India on September 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, the pioneering engineer of India. Not only in India, but his birth anniversary on this day is also celebrated as Engineer’s Day in Sri Lanka and Tanzania.

Popularly known as Sir MV, he was born on 15 September 1861. The 19th Diwan of Mysore, he received India’s highest honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1955.

The greatest honour he received as Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire (KCIE) by King George V for his contributions to the public good.

Regarded as a pre-eminent engineer of India, he was the chief engineer responsible for the construction of Krishna Raja Sagara dam in North-West suburb of Mysuru city and chief engineer of flood protection system for the city of Hyderabad.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say that Engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination

“Engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination. Human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal. Greetings on #EngineersDay and best wishes to all hardworking engineers. Tributes to the exemplary engineer Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary,” he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to express her best wishes to all engineers on this day.

“Homage to famous engineer and Bharat Ratna recipient M Visvesvaraya. His birthday is celebrated as #EngineersDay . My best wishes to all engineers on this day,” she wrote.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also wished all engineers who have played vital role in nation building.

“My sincere tributes to Bharat Ratna Shri Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya ji on his birth anniversary. On this #EngineersDay, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Engineers who play a vital role in nation building,” he said.