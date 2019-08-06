New Delhi: In the wake of revocation of Article 370 (which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir), Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik issued directions for enhancing police presence in vulnerable areas and places frequented by Kashmiris such as university campuses and markets in the national capital.

The New Delhi district police unit has been asked to increase security at Jammu and Kashmir Houses in Delhi — one at 5 Prithviraj Road which houses the office of the state’s Resident Commissioner; and the other on Kautilya Marg at Chanakyapuri, which has a guest house facility for dignitaries, besides a canteen that offers cuisine from the state. The district police will sensitise the staff posted at these locations and direct them to keep extra vigil to ensure no untoward incident is reported.

#WATCH Latest visuals of security from Jammu city. Article 370 was abrogated and Jammu & Kashmir was made a Union Territory (UT) with legislature, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/y52sVDzw50 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

Speaking to PTI, a top officer informed that Patnaik held meeting with senior cops and directed them to sensitise field officers about the development and ensure that police presence was increased. (Also Read: Article 370 Revoked, J&K no More a State; Modi Govt’s Bold Attempt to Resolve Kashmir Issue)

“All the DCPs (deputy commissioners of police) were directed to ensure that there is enhanced patrolling and (force) deployment in vulnerable areas or places frequented by Kashmiris. These include university campuses, market areas and residential areas where Kashmiri students and people stay. He (Patnaik) said that enhanced police presence will inspire confidence among the Kashmiri residents here,” the officer added.

The Central government has also directed states to take special care of Jammu and Kashmir residents, especially students hailing from the state, against any mischief or breach of peace.

Earlier on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and introduced a Bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies)