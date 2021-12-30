New Delhi: As the corona cases continued to rise across the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday wrote a letter to 8 states reporting more number of cases. Those states include Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Jharkhand. In the letter, the health secretary advised the states to enhance Covid testing, strengthen hospital-level preparedness and increase pace and coverage of vaccination.Also Read - Planning to Celebrate 'White' New Year 2022? Places in India to Experience Snow Vacay

Highlighting the ‘sudden rise’ in Covid cases across 14 cities, the health secretary in the letter urged the states to take immediate containment measures. Also Read - Is Maharashtra Planning to Impose More Curbs? CM Thackeray to Hold Meeting With Covid Task Force Shortly

At present, Delhi and Maharashtra are the only two states which are most affected by Omicron among the 19 states where the variant has made an appearance. However, the Omicron cases are also increasing in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad as well. Also Read - RBI Flags Omicron Threat To Growth, Says Banks Strong Enough To Face Challenges

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the Omicron accounts for 46 per cent of the 115 Covid-19 samples analysed in the national capital and the new variant is gradually spreading in the community. He also added that Delhi hospitals have 200 Covid patients of which 102 belong to the city.

While Delhi and Mumbai have reported maximum number of COVID , other cities such as Gurgaon, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad are not far behind.

The letter from the Centre to these states comes as Mumbai recorded 2,510 cases of Covid on Wednesday, an 82% jump from previous day. In a similar manner, Delhi also reported 923 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday — an 86 per cent jump from Tuesday.

With night curfews and Section 144, several states have imposed curbs to keep New Year celebrations in check in the wake of rising COVID cases.