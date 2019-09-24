Central Government Employee Pension rules: The Narendra Modi-led government has amended pension rules, which is likely to benefit the families of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel. Notably, the Centre has amended Rule 54 of Central Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 1972, which means, if a government servant dies after serving less than seven years, his kin will get an enhanced family pension .

Earlier, the enhanced family pension was payable at enhanced rate of 50 per cent of the pay last drawn, only if the government employee had rendered a continuous service of seven years. Government notification said that President Ram Nath Kovind approved the amendment to the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972.

These rules — called as the Central Civil Services (Pension) Second Amendment Rules, 2019 — will come into force from October 1, 2019. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions the notification said that the government felt that the need for family pension at enhanced rate is more in the case of a government servant who dies early in his career, as his pay at the initial phase of service is much less.

“Whereof a government servant who died within ten years before the 1st day of October, 2019, without completing, continuous service of seven years, his family shall be eligible for family pension at enhanced rates in accordance with sub-rule (3) with effect from the 1st day of October, 2019, subject to fulfilment of other conditions for grant of family pension”, the notification said.

“For the purpose of death gratuity, the final amount of the death gratuity shall be determined by the Head of Office on the acceptance and verification of the entire spell of service by him within a period of six months from the date on which the authority for the payment of provisional death gratuity was issued and the balance, if any, becoming payable as a result of determination of the final amount of death gratuity shall then be authorised to the beneficiaries,” it added.