New Delhi: Biotechnology industry veteran Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Friday said there is enough data to indicate that it is better to give two different vaccine shots for protection against Covid-19. This comes amid the ongoing studies testing the efficacy of switching Covid-19 vaccines. "There is a need to mix and match studies which will allow to speed up vaccinations. There is enough data available now to indicate that it is even better to give two different vaccine shots. Most vaccines are likely to be durable for at least a year, if not more," News18 quoted Shaw, the founder and executive chairperson of Biocon Limited, as saying.

A study had earlier indicated that the mixed-dose schedule provides better protection against Coronavirus and reduces the risk of developing Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia.

Further, researchers are also hoping that a mix-and-match approach to COVID-19 vaccines will help alleviate issues relating to shortage of vaccines and safety concerns as the option of taking different doses will create more flexibility in the immunisation regimens available to people. Many countries including the UK and Canada have already adopted the mix-and-match approach.AIIMS director

Dr. Randeep Guleria yesterday said that India may consider mixing doses once more data establishing the efficacy is available. “More data is needed on mixing of doses, studies show that it may be effective and a little more side effects may be there. But we need more data before we can say that this is a policy that should be tried.”

India saw a single-day rise of 46,617 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,04,58,251, while the national recovery rate has crossed 97 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,00,312 with 853 daily fatalities.