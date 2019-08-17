New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party, days after Kuldeep Sengar, prime accused in the Unnao rape and murder case featured in an advertisement, published in the local edition of a daily. The poster also had pictures of several big BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

“CBI submitted the report. Supreme Court has also reprimanded but BJP people still have rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar in their hearts. His photo is there with big leaders of BJP. Will they comment?” the Congress leader tweeted with hashtag #EnoughIsEnough.

Defending the poster, the chairman of the Ungu Nagar Panchayat, who had paid for the advertisement, said,”He is MLA of our area. That is why his photo is there. Till the time he is our MLA his photo can be put.”

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shalabhmani Tripathi has denied party links to the poster. “It might have been someone’s personal choice to give Sengar’s photograph. It has nothing to do with the party or the state government. We have no sympathy for Sengar,” he told news agency PTI.

Earlier this month, charges of rape were framed against the former BJP MLA in the Unnao gangrape case under the sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court had passed the order on charges under relevant sections of POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, the survivor, who was brought to AIIMS Delhi continues to be critical and is on advanced life support system. Last month, the survivor met with an accident while on the way to Raebareli. Two of her aunts died in the mishap.