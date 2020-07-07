New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Centre over non-compliance with its February order and give permanent commissions and command posts to eligible women officers in the Indian Army. Asking the government to make a ‘complete compliance’ and not just ‘substantial’ one, the top court gave one more month to the government to implement its verdict. Also Read - SC Draws up Yogi Govt on Over 50 Girls Found COVID +ve in Kanpur Shelter Home, Asks to Report by July 10

A bench headed by Justices DY Chandrachud said that the Centre will have to comply with all its directions given in its verdict. Notably, the Centre, citing the coronavirus induced lockdown, has asked the Supreme Court to grant it six months extra to comply with its verdict.

"The applicants have commenced the process of substantial compliance of the directions issued by this court, in earnest and in letter and spirit. However, in view of the corona pandemic and the ensuing lockdown coupled with exigencies of service, the applicant has not been able to complete the same and requires some more time to complete the entire process," the Ministry of Defence had said in an application.

In a landmark verdict on February 17, the top court had directed that women officers in the Army be granted permanent commission and command postings, rejecting the Centre’s stand of their physiological limitations as being based on “sex stereotypes” and “gender discrimination against women”.

It had directed the Centre that within three months, all serving Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers have to be considered for Permanent Commissions (PCs) irrespective of them having crossed 14 years or, as the case may be, 20 years of service.