‘Ensure full treatment for those injured during Jantar Mantar protests’: Supreme Court to govt; seeks response on pellet gun SOP

The Supreme Court ordered the Central Government to preserve the complete records of the weapons and ammunition used by the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed during the protest against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar.

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New Delhi: People sit at the protest site at Jantar Mantar supporting the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest, demanding the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/Sumit)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court heard a petition challenging the use of pellet guns against protesters during a ‘Parliament March’ in Delhi. On Thursday, July 30, the Court issued a notice to the Central Government regarding the matter and directed that those injured by pellet guns receive proper medical treatment.

The Supreme Court ordered the Central Government to preserve the complete records of the weapons and ammunition used by the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed during the protest against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar. Additionally, the Court directed that victims injured by pellets be provided with comprehensive medical care.

During Thursday’s hearing, the Supreme Court asked the Central Government to explain the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) governing the use of pellet guns. While issuing a notice to the government, the Court sought a response on this issue.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court directed the petitioner to amend their plea regarding the demand for a ban on pellet guns. The petition seeks a prohibition on the use of pellet guns.

A bench comprising Chief Justice (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohana was hearing the petition filed by retired Intelligence Bureau Special Director Yashovardhan Azad and two others (Prashant Kumar Singh and Sheikh Irshad Mansuri) on Thursday.

The petition demands compensation and medical treatment for all victims injured by pellets during the police action at Jantar Mantar on July 20. It argues that the use of pellet guns to disperse a peaceful protesting crowd is inherently inappropriate, as it is unconstitutional and fails the test of reasonableness.