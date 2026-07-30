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‘Ensure full treatment for those injured during Jantar Mantar protests’: Supreme Court to govt; seeks response on pellet gun SOP

The Supreme Court ordered the Central Government to preserve the complete records of the weapons and ammunition used by the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed during the protest against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar.

Written by: Tahir Qureshi Edited by: Tahir Qureshi
Published: July 30, 2026, 4:29 PM IST
Supreme Court, Jantar Mantar protests, pellet gun, New Delhi, pellet guns, protesters, Parliament March, Central Government, Rapid Action Force, RAF, NEET paper leak, Jantar Mantar, Chief Justice of India, CJI, Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, Justice V Mohana, Yashovardhan Azad, Prashant Kumar Singh, Sheikh Irshad Mansuri
New Delhi: People sit at the protest site at Jantar Mantar supporting the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest, demanding the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/Sumit)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court heard a petition challenging the use of pellet guns against protesters during a ‘Parliament March’ in Delhi. On Thursday, July 30, the Court issued a notice to the Central Government regarding the matter and directed that those injured by pellet guns receive proper medical treatment.

The Supreme Court ordered the Central Government to preserve the complete records of the weapons and ammunition used by the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed during the protest against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar. Additionally, the Court directed that victims injured by pellets be provided with comprehensive medical care.

Read more: Shabana Azmi diagnosed with H1N1, misses student protest in Mumbai: 'Your voice...'

During Thursday’s hearing, the Supreme Court asked the Central Government to explain the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) governing the use of pellet guns. While issuing a notice to the government, the Court sought a response on this issue.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court directed the petitioner to amend their plea regarding the demand for a ban on pellet guns. The petition seeks a prohibition on the use of pellet guns.

A bench comprising Chief Justice (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohana was hearing the petition filed by retired Intelligence Bureau Special Director Yashovardhan Azad and two others (Prashant Kumar Singh and Sheikh Irshad Mansuri) on Thursday.

The petition demands compensation and medical treatment for all victims injured by pellets during the police action at Jantar Mantar on July 20. It argues that the use of pellet guns to disperse a peaceful protesting crowd is inherently inappropriate, as it is unconstitutional and fails the test of reasonableness.

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About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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