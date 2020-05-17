New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday directed authorities to ensure that migrants do not face any kind of hurdle, adding that trains will be arranged for them to go back to their hometowns. His statement comes at a time when migrants are facing immense hardships amid the Coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. Also Read - Metro, Four-wheelers, Private Offices to Reopen Post May 17? Read Kejriwal's Suggestions to Centre on Delhi Lockdown

“It should be ensured that migrant workers do not resort to walking on road and on railway tracks,” the order by Kejriwal read. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown 4.0: What Will Open in The Capital? Shops Want to Operate on Odd-Even Formula, Says Kejriwal

“There should be proper cooperation with railways in running of more number of ‘Shramik’ special trains so that travel of stranded migrant workers is facilitated at a faster rate,” it said. Also Read - What Do You Want Post May 17, Send Your Suggestions: Kejriwal to Delhiites

If migrant workers are found walking on roads or railway tracks, they should to be taken to the nearest shelter facilities and provided food and water till the time their travel home in special trains and buses is arranged, the order further said.

The death toll due to coronavirus in Delhi has mounted to 129, even as the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the national capital climbed to 9,333 on Saturday, a health bulletin said.

In a separate action, the Delhi Police has registered nine cases against landlords for allegedly forcing students to pay rent during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

All the nine FIRs were registered at north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar police station, they said.