New Delhi: The Health Ministry on Friday urged all states and union territories to ensure that no restriction is imposed on movement of medical oxygen between them. In a letter to them, the Ministry emphasised that “availability of adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen is an important pre-requisite for managing moderate and severe cases of Coronavirus”. Also Read - DMRC Issues New Guidelines Ahead of Resumption of Services on All Lines, Encourages 'Work From Home'

The Centre told states/UTs it was their responsibility to ensure oxygen for every hospitalised COVID patient. Also Read - Sanitised Looting! Masked Men Sanitise Their Hands Before Robbing Jewellery Store in UP's Aligarh | Caught on Camera

“It has been strongly reinforced that it is every state’s responsibility to ensure that every hospitalized COVID patient receives oxygen,” the Ministry of Health maintained. Also Read - Man Gives MP Minister Haircut on Stage, Rewarded Rs 60,000 to Set up Barber's Shop

Health Secretary has urged States/UTs to ensure that no restriction is imposed on movement of medical oxygen between them. It has been strongly reinforced that it is every State's responsibility to ensure that every hospitalized COVID patient receives oxygen: Ministry of Health — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

On Thursday, the Health Ministry and ICMR had jointly written to all the states and UTs, urging them to ensure that the all symptomatic negative cases of rapid antigen test were mandatorily retested using the gold standard RT-PCR test to ensure that such symptomatic negative cases do not remain untested and spread the disease.

Meanwhile, with a record single-day spike of 96,551 infections, India’s tally of coronavirus cases surpassed the 45 lakh-mark on Friday. The death toll climbed to 76,271 after a total of 1,209 people succumbed to the deadly infection, which is also the highest fatality in a single day. The recoveries, on the other hand surged to 35,42,66, pushing the national recovery rate beyond 77.30 per cent. The fatality rate has dipped to 1.68 per cent, the Ministry data showed.