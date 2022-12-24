Ensure Regular Supply of Medical Oxygen In Case Of Covid Emergency, Centre To State Amid BF.7 Fear

Amid the rising scare of BF.7, government has written to all states that there should bea regular and functional supply of oxygen.

Ensure Regular Supply of Medical Oxygen In Case Of Covid Emergency, Centre To State Amid BF.7 Fear (File photo)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written to all States and Union Territories to ensure a functional and regular supply of medical oxygen for Covid-19 pandemic management. In a detailed instruction, the ministry asked the states to make sure of the availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and their regular supply, adequate inventory of oxygen cylinders, and availability of Life Support Systems like ventilators, SpO2, and BiPAP among others.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare writes to all States/UTs to ensure a functional and regular supply of medical oxygen for Covid19 pandemic management pic.twitter.com/WFQC8LlqTs — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

The health ministry asked them to ensure Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants are kept fully functional and regular mock drills are conducted to check them.

In a letter to all states and UTs, Health Ministry Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani said the operationalisation and maintenance of these medical infrastructure is of utmost importance to meet any eventuality even though the number of cases in the country is low now.

He said medical oxygen is an important and vital resource in all clinical settings, particularly during pandemic management and that reliable oxygen supply is critical for saving lives during patient care and COVID-19 management.

COVID Fresh Travel Advisory

Meanwhile, Indian Health Ministry on Saturday also announced that international arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand will have to mandatorily present RT-PCR test results. Adding details, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that if any passenger from these countries be symptomatic or test positive for Covid-19, they will be quarantined.

He further informed that Air Suvidha form filling to declare current health status will also be made compulsory for international passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand.

India reported 201 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases increased to 3,397, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.The death toll stands at 5,30,691 with one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.