New Delhi: After 11 people died in the tragic incident of Vizag gas leak, the ministry of home affairs and the National Disaster Management Authority have issued some dos and don'ts regarding the restarting of the manufacturing industries after this long lockdown period.

1. While restarting the unit, consider the first week as the trial or test run period; ensure all safety protocols; and not try to achieve high production targets.

2. To minimize the risk it is important that employees who work on specific equipment are sensitized and made aware of the need to identify abnormalities like strange sounds or smell, exposed wires, vibrations, leaks, smoke, abnormal wobbling, irregular grinding or other potentially hazardous signs which indicate the need for an immediate maintenance or if required shutdown.

3. Especially during the COVID-19 times, ensure all lockout and tag-out procedures are in place on a daily basis (not applicable for units running 24 hours).

4. Inspection of all equipment as per the safety protocols during the restart phase.

5. In case the industry has any difficulty in managing crucial backward linkages that may be critical for their safe functioning, they should approach the local district administration for specific assistance. District Magistrates may be instructed to ensure that in such instances, the industrial unit may be facilitated to run their end to end operations, in the overall interests of industrial security.