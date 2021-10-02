Chandigarh: Slamming the Congress for the charges that many MLAs wanted his replacement, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said it was Navjot Singh Sidhu and his aides have orchestrated the whole matter. Saying that he has won every election in Punjab since 2017, he said it was not the people who’d lost trust in him.Also Read - Amarinder Singh to Form 'Punjab Vikas Party' Soon, to Include Leaders Of Anti-Sidhu Faction: Report

“I have won every election in Punjab since 2017. It was not the people who’d lost trust in me. Entire affair was orchestrated by Navjot Singh Sidhu and his aides. Don’t know why they’re allowing him to dictate terms even now,” Amarinder Singh said. Also Read - Amarinder Singh May Float New Party, in Touch Several Loyalists From Punjab Congress: Reports

The statement from the veteran leader came after Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said out of 79, 78 MLAs had written that CM should be changed. He also added that if the party wouldn’t have changed the CM, it would’ve been termed as dictatorship. Also Read - Punjab Crisis: 'All Is Well', Says Minister After Sidhu-Channi Meet; Congress to Set up Coordination Panel to End Deadlock | 10 Points

"When a CM loses MLAs' trust, he should step down from the post. Out of 79, 78 MLAs had written that CM should be changed. If we wouldn't have changed the CM, it would've been termed as dictatorship," Surjewala said.

It must be noted that Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down as the chief minister after a month-long power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu and accused the Congress’s top leadership of “humiliating” him.

However, after quitting the Punjab chief minister post, Captain Amarinder had told reporters that he was free now to explore other options.

Amarinder Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi after the Congress chose him as the new legislative party leader last month.

Notably, Amarinder Singh had earlier rejected the charge of the Congress leadership that he had lost the confidence of the MLAs.

The former chief minister had said he would quit the Congress which he had asserted was going downhill with senior leaders being ignored.