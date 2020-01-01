New Delhi: Hours after the BJP launched sharp allegations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on spreading misinformation over the new Citizenship law and inciting violence in the national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia retaliated and said, “The entire country knows which party has the mastery to fuel riots.”

In a veiled attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, Sisodia responded to the allegations on AAP’s role in the CAA violence in Delhi and said, “AAP does not favour riots, and it is an attempt to divert attention before the upcoming Delhi polls… Delhi mein purane tape nahin chalenge (Old tapes will not work in Delhi).”

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar lashed out at the Congress and AAP and said, “In a peaceful city like Delhi, the atmosphere that was created by spreading misinformation on Citizenship Amendment Act, and the damage that was done to property, Congress and AAP are responsible for it. They must apologise to the people.”

“Now the people of the national capital and the country have understood their politics. Hence, there is peace in Delhi. Everyone has understood that CAA is not against any religion. No matter how much AAP and Congress try, we will not let them spoil the atmosphere of Delhi,” he furthered.

The allegations result from the ongoing protests against the Centre’s passage imposing of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In December, Delhi, along with several other states, was rocked by a series of demonstrations, violence and arson against the contentious law. Public buses were set on fire, vehicles were damaged and hundreds of students were injured.

The BJP has upped the ante by raising critical issues of Delhi governance, including the protest against CAA and the purported video clip of AAP MLA Khan and the alleged involvement of a Congress leader. With the Delhi election round the corner, the BJP is set to give the entire movement a political colour which can become a major electoral issue.