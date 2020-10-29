New Delhi: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday fired potshots at the BJP-led Centre for having ‘turned Jammu and Kashmir into a jail’ after several of her party members were detained during a protest near Sports Complex in Srinagar. Also Read - Terror-funding Case: NIA Continues Raids in Srinagar And Delhi; NGOs And Trusts Searched

“PDP workers were peacefully protesting against land law passed by BJP govt to loot J&K land. Our workers were arrested and I wasn’t allowed to meet them. Neither civil society nor politicians can talk here, the entire J&K has been converted into a jail,” the PDP supremo said. Also Read - 'J&K up For Sale': Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Slam Centre Over New Land Law

J&K: PDP workers protest in Srinagar against new land laws & ongoing NIA raids at 6 NGOs & trusts in Kashmir

Pictures of PDP workers being detained during a protest near Sports Complex in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/OXoV6W4yHa — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

Mufti, who recently formed the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration with National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and others for restoration of the special status, has been unapproving of the recently passed law that delimits sale of non-agricultural land in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir land law was revised by the Centre last week as the Ministry of Home Affairs said no domicile or permanent resident certificate is required for purchasing non-agricultural land in the erstwhile state.

“The new laws are a consequence of the measures undertaken by the Centre on 5th of August without democratic bearings and much to the resentment and anger of the region’s populace,” NC leader Omar Abdullah had said.

Meanwhile, Mufti had noted that the new land laws were part of the government’s nefarious designs to disempower and disenfranchise people of the Valley.