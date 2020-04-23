New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic. “Every Indian is feeling safe and trusts his leadership,” Shah asserted in a tweet. “Truth is self evident!,” Shah captioned as he tweeted a survey by a US-based firm of world leaders and their performance in tackling the Coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Over 93% People Trust Modi Govt Will Handle COVID-19 Crisis in India Well: Survey

The survey said that PM Modi was ahead of Donald Trump, Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron in approval ratings in their respective countries.

“Truth is self evident! Also Read - ‘Commend Your Leadership’: Bill Gates Praises PM Modi For Taking Bold Steps to Fight Coronavirus

Entire world is praising PM

@narendramodi

, the way he is handling COVID-19 global pandemic, taking care of Indians and helping the world community in such challenging times. Every Indian is feeling safe and trusts his leadership,” Shah said.

Truth is self evident! Entire world is praising PM @narendramodi, the way he is handling COVID-19 global pandemic, taking care of Indians and helping the world community in such challenging times. Every Indian is feeling safe and trusts his leadership. pic.twitter.com/caq5y8Hjio — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 23, 2020

After the survey, Indian citizens also reiterated the same and expressed hope that PM Modi can help steer the country in the right direction amid the crisis.

According to the IANS-C-voter Covid-19 tracker, the number of people who laid trust on the Modi government on the first day of the lockdown was 76.8 but that has now increased to 93.5 per cent as of April 21.

On Wednesday, Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates praised PM Modi for taking bold steps in the fight against coronavirus which has claimed more than 600 lives in India. Writing a letter of appreciation, Bill Gates said that he is grateful to see that the PM is seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians.