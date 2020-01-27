New Delhi: Stating clearly that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is ‘entirely internal to India’, government sources has reportedly slammed the anti-CAA resolution tabled by six groups — within the European Union (EU). Earlier on Sunday, 626 of 751 members of the European Union parliament drafted a resolution condemning the contentious Act, terming it as ‘discriminatory’ and ‘dangerously divisive’.

The resolutions have a similar theme with a number of them, such as the GUE/NGL Group, also making a reference to the revocation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. They are set to be debated in the European Parliament in Brussels next Wednesday and voted on the day after.

Taking exception to the move, government sources further claimed that the legislation was adopted through democratic means after a debate in both houses of Parliament. “Every society that fashions a pathway to naturalisation contemplates both a context and criteria. This is not discrimination. In fact, European societies have followed the same approach,” a portal quoted a government source as stating.