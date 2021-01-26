New Delhi: The entry and exit gates of all Delhi Metro stations on the Grey Line have temporarily closed following clashes between protesting farmers and police at a number of places in the national capital, said the security update of DMRC. Also Read - Delhi Metro Issues New Guidelines for Travelling Today; Entry, Exit gates of these Stations to Remain Closed

The entry and exit gates of more than 10 other metro stations in central and north Delhi have also been closed temporarily.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter to inform the public about the temporary closure of metro station gates.

“Entry/exit gates of Indraprastha metro station are closed. Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed,” the DMRC tweeted.

Later, gates of more metro stations had to closed including Jama Masjid, Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil and Mansarovar Park. For more latest updates on closure of metro gates or stations, keep an eye on DMRC’s Twitter.

Entry/exit gates of Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil and Mansarovar Park are closed: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades at different border points and did not take the pre-decided routes for their tractor parade in the national capital.

#WATCH: Security personnel resort to lathicharge to push back the protesting farmers, in Nangloi area of Delhi. Tear gas shells also used.#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/3gNjRvMq61 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.

However chaos ensued as the farmers were were adamant of heading towards central Delhi and way ahead of the designated time.