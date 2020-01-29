New Delhi: In a significant development, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court and said the entry of women into mosques is allowed. The AIMPLB further in the affidavit stated that there is no restriction on men and women praying together in the mosques.

The AIMPLB filed the affidavit in response to a petition which was filed by a Maharashtra-based Muslim couple demanding that women should be allowed to worship in all mosques. Filing the petition, the couple had cited large-scale discriminations against them at various mosques.

As per updates, the Supreme Court’s nine-judge bench will take up this issue to examine the legal question associated with the discrimination against women in connection with their entry into various religious places.

In the affidavit, the AIMPLB has stated that the present respondent (AIMPLB) has taken a stand, as per Islamic texts, that entry of woman into a mosque for namaz is permitted. “Any other ‘fatwa’ to this effect may be ignored,” the said.

“In case, if some believer of Islam is of the opinion that he/she needs religious opinion/fatwa, based upon interpretations of religious texts, then delivering of ‘fatwa’ on that issue cannot be restrained by judicial order of this court as the same shall directly hit the right and freedom of religious belief of an individual”, said the Board in the affidavit.

The development comes after the apex court in October 2019 had issued a notice on the plea of Yasmeen Zuber Ahmad Peerzade and Zuber Ahmad Nazir Peerzade, who contended restrictions on the entry of Muslim women in mosques across the country were unconstitutional and violates the fundamental right to life, equality and gender justice.

While filing the affidavit, the AIMPLB said the practice of religion on the places of worship is purely regulated by ‘Muttawalis’ of the Mosques. “We being body of experts, without any state powers, can only issue an advisory opinion, based on Islam,” it said.