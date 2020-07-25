New Delhi: With the state Legislative Assembly session scheduled to be held on July 30, the Nagaland government on Saturday announced that anyone entering the Assembly premises will have to undergo testing for coronavirus and carry their results with them. Also Read - Kohima Lockdown News: Animal Husbandry Department, Guwahati High Court Staff Exempted From 7-Day Shutdown

Notably, the directive shall be applicable to all ministers, their advisers, MLAs, officers and other staff members at the state Assembly.

The development comes on a day a seven-day total lockdown came into effect in state capital Kohima’s municipal area under Kohima Sadar jursidction, and will be in place till July 31.

During this period, there will be ban on all public movement, except medical emergencies. Also, shops except for pharmacies outside the sealed area and all religious places will remain closed.

Religious services, congregations, movement of commercial/private vehicles and gathering of people at public places within the residential areas have also been banned.

Nagaland has thus far registered a total of 1,289 cases of coronavirus. This includes 744 active cases, 541 discharges and four deaths.