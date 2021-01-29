New Delhi: An envelope has been recovered from the spot outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi where a blast took place this evening. The text written on the envelope is related to Israel Embassy officials, reported news agency ANI quoting sources. Also Read - Blast at Israeli Embassy in Delhi: Israel Treats Explosion as Terror Incident, India Assures Probe | 10 Points

Investigators are now looking into whether the letter is linked to the incident or not, the sources said.

A minor IED blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening. No one was injured.

Some cars were damaged in the blast that took place near the pavement outside the embassy on APJ Abdul Kalam Road, a very high-security zone in the national capital.

The CISF which guards civil airports, vital nuclear and aerospace installations, Delhi Metro and central government buildings put on alert all its units across the country after the blast.

The paramilitary force has directed its personnel to enhance vigil at the 63 civil airports and the Delhi Metro under its cover, besides vital installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain.