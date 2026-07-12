EPFO big relief: How to withdraw EPF advance for marriage online; Check step-by-step guide

EPFO has eased the rules for marriage-related PF withdrawals, bringing big relief to account holders. After completing 12 months of service, eligible members can withdraw up to 75 per cent of their PF balance for wedding expenses without visiting their employer. Here's how the process works.

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The updated rules provide relief to members who need financial assistance for marriage expenses. Representational image

Marriage celebrations often come with heavy expenses that can affect a family’s budget. To provide financial support during such occasions, EPFO has made changes to its PF advance withdrawal rules, making the process easier for members.

The updated rules provide relief to members who need financial assistance for marriage expenses. Account holders can now use this facility earlier in their careers without having to approach their employer or wait for employer approval.

Also Read | EPFO News: PF interest credit for FY26 in process; passbook balance to update by July 15; Here’s how to check your PF online now

What are the rules to withdraw advance?

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has updated its rules to make services more convenient and provide easier access to funds for members. Here are the important changes.

Previously, a minimum of seven years of service was required to withdraw PF funds for marriage. Now, this has been reduced to just 12 months, or one year.

You can now withdraw up to 75 per cent of your total PF balance. The good news is that this 75% limit includes the employee’s contribution, the company’s contribution, and any interest earned on the contributions.

The lifetime advance limit has also been increased. You can now withdraw a maximum of five advances for wedding expenses during your entire membership, up from the previous limit of three.

You can avail this facility not only for your own wedding but also to meet the wedding expenses of your children, brother or sister.

EPFO has also established a mandatory rule to secure the future of account holders. No matter how much advance you take, at least 25 per cent of your total PF balance will always be locked in the account, ensuring your old age savings are protected.

Step-by-step process to withdraw PF marriage advance online

Eligible members who meet all the required conditions can apply for the claim online through the EPFO Member Portal without any assistance. Here’s the complete process.

KYC verification – The first step is to check that your UAN is active. Also, confirm that your PAN, government ID and bank account are linked to your PF account and that the KYC process has been completed.

Log in to the official website – Open the EPFO’s official Member E-Sewa portal and enter your UAN credentials along with the captcha code to access your account.

Also Read | EPFO Big Update: Mandatory PF contribution capped at Rs 1,800; how it changes your monthly take-home pay?

Select the claim form – After accessing your account, navigate to the ‘Online Services’ section at the top and select ‘Claim (Form 31, 19, 10C & 10D)’ from the available options.

Verify your bank account – Once your details are displayed, enter the last four digits of your registered bank account and click the ‘Verify’ option. After that, confirm by selecting ‘Yes’ to agree to the terms and conditions.

Proceed with the claim online – Once your bank account has been confirmed, choose the ‘Proceed for Online Claim’ option given below to proceed further.

Select reason for advance – Open the ‘I want to apply for’ dropdown option and select ‘PF Advance (Form 31). Next, select ‘Marriage’ from the available purposes to proceed with your claim.

Enter amount and address – Fill in the required withdrawal amount and your residential address details. Ensure that the amount applied for stays within the allowed limit of 75 per cent of your PF balance.

Submit the application using OTP – Click on the ‘Get Aadhaar OTP’ option to receive a one-time password on your linked mobile number. Enter the OTP and complete the application submission. This serves as your self-certification.