New Delhi: In a strong message to Bejing, days after a deadly border clash between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unannounced visit to Ladakh and said that the era of expansionism is over and reminded jawans that 'the country (India) has emerged stronger after every attack'.

In a veiled attack on China, PM Modi said that history is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were perished. "The age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. If someone becomes stubborn for expansionism, then it creates danger for world peace.The entire world has made up its mind against expansionism", said the Prime Minister, boosting the morale of Indian soldiers.

Notably, the Prime Minister's visit to Ladakh is seen as a strong message against China's aggressive posturing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region.

Furthermore, he asserted,”Your (soldiers) courage is higher than the heights where you are serving today. When the safety of the country is in your hands, then there is a belief. Not only me, but the entire nation believes in you. We all are proud of you.”

PM Modi was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane. Later, he interacted with personnel from the Army, Indian Air Force and the ITBP in Nimu. Before leaving for Delhi, Modi visited a military hospital in Leh, where he interacted with soldiers, who were injured in the Galwan Valley clashes.

‘Our country has never bowed down and will never bow down to any world power’, PM Modi told the injured soldiers, adding that “a message has gone to the world about the valour shown by you braves. The way you stood up to the powers, the world wishes to know who are these braves? What is their training? What is their sacrifice? World is analysing your bravery.”

He added,”The braves who left us, they didn’t depart without reason, all of you gave a befitting reply. Your bravery, the blood you shed will inspire our youth and countrymen for generations.”

China Responds

Soon after PM Modi’s statement, spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Delhi Ji Rong took to Twitter and said it is “groundless” to view China as “expansionist”. Furthermore he claimed that China has demarcated boundary with 12 of its 14 neighbouring countries through peaceful negotiations

“China has demarcated boundary with 12 of its 14 neighboring countries through peaceful negotiations, turning land borders into bonds of friendly cooperation. It’s groundless to view China as “expansionist”, exaggerate & fabricate its disputes with neighbours”, tweeted Rong.

Prior to Rong, Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson had asserted that no party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation.

“India and China are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military and diplomatic channels. No party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation at this point”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, referring to PM Modi’s visit to Ladakh.

Opposition Raises Questions on PM Modi :

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not naming China as an “aggressor” while speaking in Leh, wondering aloud if he had done otherwise in his telephonic talks with US and Russian presidents.

“For the third time in a week, the PM did not name China as the aggressor. Why? What is the purpose of talking about an unnamed ‘enemy’ to the people of India and the jawans in Ladakh?” the senior Congress leader tweeted.

He said that the country wants to know if Modi named China as the intruder or not while talking to Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

The Congress leader also alleged government silence on satellite images “showing Chinese troops occupying key positions in places hitherto considered as undisputed Indian territory”.

“The PM has still not answered our questions about where the violent clashes took place on June 15 between Chinese and Indian troops and if the Chinese have intruded Indian territory at several points,” the former Union minister said.

About India-China Border Standoff

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks. The tension escalated manifold after the 20 soldiers martyred on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties in the violent face-off but it is yet to give out the details.