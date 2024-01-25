Home

News

Era Of Peace Has Begun In Jammu And Kashmir, Says Home Minister Amit Shah

Era Of Peace Has Begun In Jammu And Kashmir, Says Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah has declared a new era of peace in Jammu and Kashmir, citing a 66% decrease in terrorist activities and an 81% decrease in civilian killings since the abrogation of Article 370.

Representative Image

Jammu: Asserting that a new era of peace has begun in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday while addressing a function virtually, said that the union territory has witnessed a decline of 66 percent in terrorist activities and a drop of 81 percent in civilian killings since the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for transforming the situation of Jammu and Kashmir, which was earlier known for terrorism is now known for tourism.

Trending Now

Highlights Of The Virtual Conference

Union Minister Amit Shah witnessing a virtual event via videoconferencing, flagged off 100 e-buses in Jammu and Kashmir and handed over appointment letters to officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) and other compassionate appointees.

You may like to read

While addressing the gathering through videoconferencing Amit Shah said,”I want to tell you that there has been a fall of 66 per cent in terrorism-related incidents. There has been a decline of 81 per cent in civilian killings and 48 per cent in killings of security forces after the scrapping of Article 370.”

Jammu and Kashmir’s Era Of Happiness

He mentioned the present scenario of Jammu and Kashmir as the era of happiness, where peace and normalcy has begun to flourish.

The central government revoked article 370 on August 5, 2019 which accorded a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The government further Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Reduction In The Terrorist Activities

Amit shah highlighted that the year 2000 witnessed around 2,654 incidents of stone pelting whereas no such incident took place in the year 2023. He further added that, “As many as 132 organised shutdowns took place in 2010 but there was none in 2023. As many as 112 civilians lost their lives in stone pelting in 2010 but no civilian life was lost in stone pelting in 2023. As many as 6,235 civilians were injured during the period (2010).”

He also mentioned that terror financing has also been curbed in the region. “Properties are being sealed and attached. A lot of terror organisations have been banned to curb their activities,” he said.

Remembering the time when article 370 was nullified, Shah stated that several leaders of various political parties who used to take advantage of it and had made democracy a joke said that this have any effect over the situation of Kashmir valley. But the decision proved to bring a huge change. He said that,”The era of bomb blasts, firings, stone-pelting and shutdowns has been replaced by education, schools, colleges, medical colleges, management institutions, industries and infrastructure. This is a big change that Jammu and Kashmir is going through.”

Financial Growth Of Jammu and Kashmir

He mentioned that Jammu and Kashmir received investments worth Rs 297 crore in 2019-20 and this increased to Rs 2,153 crore in 2022-23.

“Nearly 6,000 crore of investments are in the pipeline. This shows progress,” he told while adding that Jammu and Kashmir’s Gross Domestic product has taken a hike from Rs 1 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 2,27,927 crore in 2023-23.

Union Minister Amit Shah even appealed the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to enroll themselves as voters and become part of the democratic setup of the country. He also added that,”The youth of Jammu and Kashmir who carry computers in their hands instead of stones are connected and contributing to the progress of Jammu and Kashmir. Over 7 lakh youths have taken part in sports and this is a big thing.”

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.