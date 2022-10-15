New Delhi: India responded sharply to latest Global Hunger Index (GHI) report where the country’s rating dropped to 107th and called it “erronerous and suffers serious methodological issues”. As per Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022, India’s rating dropped to 107th position out of 121 countries, from its 2021 position of 101st. India is behind its neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.Also Read - Shocking, Unscientific Methodology: Govt Reacts on India's Rank Slip in Global Hunger Index Report

As per the report, jointly by Irish aid agency Concern Worldwide and German organisation Welt Hunger Hilfe, the level of hunger in India "serious". The value indicators that the index comprises show a stark fall in last 22 years.

The GHI score is calculated on four indicators — undernourishment; child wasting (the share of children under the age of five who are wasted i.e who have low weight for their height, reflecting acute undernutrition); child stunting (children under the age of five who have low height for their age, reflecting chronic undernutrition) and child mortality (the mortality rate of children under the age of five).