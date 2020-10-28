New Delhi: The ‘eSanjeevani’ digital platform of the Union government has completed 6 Lakh tele-consultations since its launch on April 13 with the last one lakh consultations being done in a record time of 15 days. Earlier, on October 12, the OPD platform had completed five lakh tele-consultations within six-months of its launch with the last one lakh consultations being done within 17 days. Also Read - IPL 2020 News: Sourav Ganguly Calls IPL 'Best Tournament in The World', Happy With Smashing Success in Terms of Ratings, Viewership

The digital platform provides eHealth services through more than 6000 doctors who man 217 online OPDs in patient to doctor telemedicine model i.e. eSanjeevaniOPD.

The government's eSanjeevaniOPD platform that was launched amid the (COVID-19) pandemic, provides utility and easy access for the caregivers and the medical community and those seeking health care services in the times of coronavirus.

States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Gujarat run eSanjeevani OPD for 12 hours a day and 7 days a week. It is a testimony to the fact that eSanjeevani is gradually gaining traction with patients and doctors.

eSanjeevani is accessible to the population in 27 States/UTs across India. States are also extending the reach of specialized health services to the people in smaller towns and rural areas through eSanjeevani Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) that is operational at around 4000 Health & Wellness Centres linked with over 175 hubs (set up at District Hospitals and Medical colleges). Over 20,000 clinicians and health workers have been on eSanjeevani’s two variants. Currently, eSanjeevani is recording up to over 8500 consultations per day.

The digital platform was rolled out by the Union Health Ministry April 13, during the first lockdown when the OPDs across the country were shut down. The eSanjeevani (AB-HWC) was launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in November 2019. It will be implemented at 1,55,000 Health and Wellness Centres under Govt. of India’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme in ‘Hub & Spoke’ model by December 2022.

The top ten States which have registered the highest consultations through eSanjeevani and eSanjeevani OPD platforms are Tamil Nadu (203286), Uttar Pradesh (168553), Kerala (48081), Himachal Pradesh (41607), Andhra Pradesh (31749), Madhya Pradesh (21580), Uttarakhand (21451), Gujarat (16346), Karnataka (13703), and Maharashtra (8747).

The health ministry is complementing efforts of the state governments by establishing a robust digital health ecosystem and resources to boost the adoption of eSanjeevani. The Ministry has also roped in Mohali branch of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) for providing end-to-end technical services like development, implementation, operations, and technical support including training of health personnel.

Considering the usefulness and ease of use of eSanjeevani for extending the reach of health services, states are actively considering using eSanjeevaniOPD for inmates of old-age homes and prisons.