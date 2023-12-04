Home

News

Eshwar Sahu, a Labourer, Defeats 7-Time Congress MLA in Chhattisgarh Election

Eshwar Sahu, a Labourer, Defeats 7-Time Congress MLA in Chhattisgarh Election

Eshwar Sahu, a labourer won from Saja Seat in the Chhattisgarh Election 2023. His son was killed in a mob lynching accident after which he was given a ticket by BJP; he defeated the 7-time Congress MLA in the polls.

Eshwar Sahu

New Delhi: Indian politics has been in one of its most active times as the Assembly Elections 2023 in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana have concluded on December 3, 2023. Except Telangana where Congress has won, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has easily emerged victorious in the states of MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. In Chhattisgarh, BJP returned to power after a gap of five years by winning a total of 54 seats while Congress won only 35. A big turnaround was witnessed in the Saja Legislative Assembly seat where BJP’s Eshwar Sahu, a labourer, defeated Congress candidate Ravindra Chaube by a huge margin of over 5000 votes; Chaube is a seven-time Congress MLA but was defeated by Sahu, who was given a ticket by BJP after he lost his son in a mob-lynching accident.

Trending Now

Eshwar Sahu, Labourer Who Defeated 7-Time Congress MLA

Amit Malviya said in a social media post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), “He is Eshwar Sahu, a labour, now a BJP MLA in Chattisgarh. We fielded him, after his son was killed by a Muslim mob, and the Congress chose to side with the murderers. Today, he defeated Ravindra Choubey, a 7 time Congress MLA! He won’t get his son back but some closure perhaps…” BJP had given a ticket to Ishwar Sahu after his son was killed in a mob lynching. The political party had accused the Congress government of siding with the culprits who were involved in the mob lynching.

You may like to read

The State Assembly Elections 2023 were announced in five states by the Election Commission of India (ECI), namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Chhattisgarh was the only state whose polling was held in two phases while the polling for other states was done in a single phase. While the voting was done on different dates, the counting of votes for all five states, i.e. State Assembly Elections 2023 Results was scheduled for December 3, 2023; but counting in Mizoram happened on December 4 while in the other states, it was done as planned.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.