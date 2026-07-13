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Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, passes away at 96

Nand Kishore Goenka's mortal remains have been kept at A Road, Vasant Sagar, Marine Drive, Mumbai, for family members, friends, and well-wishers to pay their final respects.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: July 13, 2026, 2:47 PM IST
Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, passes away at 96
Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, passes away at 96

New Delhi: Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra’s father, Nand Kishore Goenka, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 96 on Monday. His mortal remains have been kept at A Road, Vasant Sagar, Marine Drive, Mumbai, for family members, friends, and well-wishers to pay their final respects. His last rites will be performed on Wednesday morning at Goenka Udyan in Agroha.

“Today morning our beloved father Nand Kishore Goenka, breathed his last. Though all in family are saddened. My desire is to celebrate his 96 year’s life, which was full of samaj seva, cow seva,and national service as RSS sayam sevak,” Dr Subhash Chandra wrote on X.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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