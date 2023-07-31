Home

News

India

Ethereum Founder Relishes ‘Ghevar’, ‘Masala Dosa’ In India

Ethereum Founder Relishes ‘Ghevar’, ‘Masala Dosa’ In India

Vitalik Buterin, the Russia-based co-founder of the world's second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum was seen celebrating the birthday with Ethereum-based Blockchain platform Polygon COO Sandeep Nailwal and founder of CryptoRelief.

Vitalik Buterin seen celebrating Ethereum’s eighth birthday (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: Vitalik Buterin, the Russia-based co-founder of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum, has celebrated the cryptocurrency’s eighth birthday in Bengaluru with some ‘Masala Dosa’ and ‘Ghevar’ cake. He was seen celebrating the birthday with Ethereum-based Blockchain platform Polygon COO Sandeep Nailwal and founder of CryptoRelief. “Celebrating Ethereum’s eighth birthday with Vitalik Buterin with Indian ‘Ghever’ as cake in Bengaluru.

Trending Now

Happy Birthday, Ethereum!” Nailwal tweeted along with the pictures of Buterin relishing Ghevar and Masala Dosa. “Also getting Vitalik do a bit of Bharat Darshanam,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES