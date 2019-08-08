Brussels: The European Union on Thursday expressed support to a bilateral political solution between India and Pakistan over Kashmir saying this “remains the only way to solve a long-lasting dispute that causes instability and insecurity in the region.”

A High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, released a statement after speaking on phone with Minister of External Affairs of India S. Jaishankar and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In both telephone calls, Mogherini said she underlined the importance of avoiding an escalation of tensions in Kashmir and the region.

“To this end, dialogue between India and Pakistan through diplomatic channels is crucial,” stressed the EU foreign policy chief.