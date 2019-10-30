New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was on Wednesday sent to judicial custody till November 13 in the INX Media money-laundering case, took a jibe at the BJP government over EU parliamentarians’ visit to Jammu and Kashmir, saying they may be invited to the parliament and speak in favour of the government.

“Who knows, it may happen,” Chidambaram said as he came out of the crowded courtroom.

Twenty-three members of the European Parliament visited Jammu and Kashmir on a two-day trip to assess the situation in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

This is the third time that the veteran Congress leader has taken a dig at the government. Earlier, he had mocked the government on the issue of GDP and said, “Five per cent. Do you know what is five per cent?”

On October 24, Chidambaram had said, “Quiet patriotism will defeat muscular nationalism”.